As Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Valuation Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Sysco Com (SYY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Cut Its Position by $8.17 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 250,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 54,855 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 304,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 368,051 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 123,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 555,729 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10M, down from 679,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 2.11 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru holds 0.02% or 14,105 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 151,800 shares. 5,137 are held by Nuwave Inv Limited Company. Jfs Wealth Advsrs accumulated 158 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 3,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Central Fincl Bank reported 1.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 3,337 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.69% or 762,395 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 13,418 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,146 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 605 shares. Clarkston Partners Limited Co holds 1.3% or 587,385 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp Com (NASDAQ:NATI) by 42,188 shares to 54,808 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc Cl A Com by 11,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Veoneer Incorporated Com.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74,018 shares to 424,068 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 141,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

