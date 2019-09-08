As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Valuation Rose, Tensile Capital Management Increased Position; Fiduciary Management Maintains Holding in Unilever Plc Adr (UL)

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 245,766 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42 million, up from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 431,961 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 71,997 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $535.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 145,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.51M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd..

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.