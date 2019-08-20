As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Valuation Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; V F (VFC) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.56 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.34. About 130,491 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 18,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 108,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 842,518 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 53,774 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 4,295 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 27,176 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.12% or 6,450 shares. Numerixs Invest has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Greenwood Ltd Liability Corp owns 76,056 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,900 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru invested in 0.22% or 22,621 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw And Inc holds 389,236 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.33% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ifrah Financial Service Inc has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Washington Tru Bank holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.66 million for 15.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc by 101,795 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,502 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).