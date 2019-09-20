As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Valuation Rose, Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Miles Capital Has Increased Its Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holding by $750,375

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 30,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 626,418 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.66 million, down from 656,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 189,283 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 206.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 1,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $210.52. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 136,199 shares to 846,183 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 267,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.72 million for 141.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.