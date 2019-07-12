As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Valuation Rose, Harber Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.26 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Valuation Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19 million, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 17,444 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 306.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 784,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 90,020 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20,922 shares to 838,871 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,205 shares, and cut its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 813,373 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 197,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David. On Friday, February 1 Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,841 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.50 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 1.08 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 32,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.14M shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amg Funds Ltd Company invested in 43,175 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 451,606 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 2.14M shares. Magnetar Lc reported 0.04% stake. Atria Lc holds 0.02% or 32,941 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 17,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 29,137 shares.