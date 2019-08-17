As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Declined, Holder Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.04 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.63 million shares traded or 134.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,087 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stifel Sees Indications of Hyperscale Recovery (EQIX) (INXN) – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.71 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares to 412,053 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).