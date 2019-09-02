As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rivulet Capital Lowered by $17.12 Million Its Stake; Integre Asset Management Has Decreased Cerner (CERN) Holding by $2.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.60 million for 144.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $186.95 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

