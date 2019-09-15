As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Cut Stake by $3.81 Million; Dean Investment Associates Upped Valmont Industries (VMI) Position by $1.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 58.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 23,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 131,234 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 50,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 49,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 99,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 425,703 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 136.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 73,611 shares to 92,343 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 25,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 2,605 shares to 3,921 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 65,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,205 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX).