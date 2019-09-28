As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose, Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Position; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Twin Securities Upped Its Stake

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 535,579 shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 16,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 397,384 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.24M, up from 381,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 603,067 shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs invested 0.1% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 4,000 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 7,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 67,675 shares. Yakira Capital Mngmt reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 25,409 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 17,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 49,719 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 8,930 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 53,700 shares. Bardin Hill Mngmt Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 170,318 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 662,849 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt LP owns 154,599 shares.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now’s The Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Lancet Infectious Diseases Publishes Results from Paratek’s Phase 3 Oral only Dosing Study of NUZYRA® (omadacycline) for Skin Infections – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Just OK Is Not Good Enough for a Financial Plan – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Impeachment Mean for Stocks? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Interxion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.