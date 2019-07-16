As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Riverpark Capital Management Increased Position by $2.24 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Cypress Asset Management Upped by $503,740 Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 734,429 shares traded or 63.87% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,097 shares to 102,095 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,284 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Interxion Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On InterXion Holding NV (INXN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,077 shares to 29,634 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,489 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Management has 19,195 shares for 4.83% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Management Lc owns 4,853 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Invsts holds 4.14M shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Research & Communication accumulated 1.24% or 2,448 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt reported 6,193 shares. Goelzer Inv holds 0.17% or 1,026 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.24M shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs holds 1,115 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Coatue Ltd Liability Company reported 355,996 shares. Bangor Retail Bank reported 858 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,132 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 15,669 shares or 2.28% of the stock. First Allied Advisory has 13,643 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).