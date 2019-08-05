As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shares Rose, Holder Tiger Eye Capital Cut Position by $12.96 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $11.99 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $171.25. About 1.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 99,630 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 295,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 22,999 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $81.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.59M for 116.14 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 29.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

