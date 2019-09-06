As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shares Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Holds Position in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 36,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 190,978 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 261,119 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 342,017 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C, worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18. The insider Berger Michael L bought $26,668. Shares for $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Thursday, August 8. 5,700 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $117,280.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association owns 284,870 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% stake. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 149,161 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Investors Limited Liability De accumulated 0.07% or 102,754 shares. Tcw holds 0.12% or 552,718 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.57% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 0% or 964 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 105,479 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 200 shares. Moab Capital Partners Lc has invested 10.93% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Venator Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 130,000 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd owns 964,514 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19,661 shares to 51,487 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,790 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $61.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS).