As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Share Value Rose, Tensile Capital Management Increased by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Grs Advisors Boosted Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Shares Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 310,000 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $20.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07 million shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,227 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).