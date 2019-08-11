As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Share Value Rose, Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; One Capital Management Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Stock Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 303,981 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 124,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 143,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares to 675,228 shares, valued at $62.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 61,984 shares to 348,785 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Acquire the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate Index from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

