As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Its Position; As Thl Credit (TCRD) Stock Value Declined, Ares Management Has Decreased Its Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 99,630 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 295,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 191,857 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Thl Credit Inc (TCRD) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 536,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 36,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 573,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Thl Credit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 70,480 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. 3,650 shares were bought by Nelson Jane Musser, worth $24,590 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co reported 163,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 84,844 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 36,703 are owned by Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,500 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 4,450 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Cooperman Leon G invested in 2.78M shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,918 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 100,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 139,930 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 23,850 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 40,114 shares.

