As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $9.69 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $1.40 Million; Stock Value Declined

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12 million shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 127,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 145,065 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 million, down from 272,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 521,323 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,887 shares to 330,204 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.