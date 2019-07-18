As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Stake; Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $137.66 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 809,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,342 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.93 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $197.22. About 359,261 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 14,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,875 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, up from 236,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 249,852 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 47,492 shares to 13.13 million shares, valued at $275.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 3.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.23 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.