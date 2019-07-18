As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Share Price Rose, Tensile Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Valuation Declined, Samlyn Capital Has Decreased by $38.15 Million Its Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 249,048 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 681,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 740,799 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25 million for 20.96 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

