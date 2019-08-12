As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.55 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Stake by $14.39 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 271,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.56 million, down from 15.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 23,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 884,150 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.00M, down from 907,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 328,034 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 15,650 shares to 31,855 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,686 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lau Associates Ltd Com holds 30,915 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc has 5,589 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Llc holds 12,433 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 14,337 were reported by Srb. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 3.84% or 384,293 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,349 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 615 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boston accumulated 35.07M shares or 2.51% of the stock. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Lc has 1.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,321 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,768 shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 83,861 shares. Meridian Counsel has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37,700 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

