As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stock Price Declined While Black Diamond Capital Management Lifted Position by $840,026

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 48,329 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 99,630 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 295,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares to 46,719 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

