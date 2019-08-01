As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Mettler (MTD) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Decreased Position by $1.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 60,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.97M, down from 62,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $18.07 during the last trading session, reaching $774.82. About 97,567 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 68,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.02M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 172,656 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 162 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 453 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% or 24,026 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 226,274 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bancshares Of America De reported 108,335 shares. The California-based Eqis Cap has invested 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 13,391 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp has 1.42% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Profund Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 7,178 shares. Coastline Communication owns 1,270 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.94% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. $11.19 million worth of stock was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Wednesday, February 13. Magloth Christian had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 12. $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. $4.78 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. 670 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $448,900. On Tuesday, February 12 SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,100 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15,957 shares to 336,924 shares, valued at $27.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 41,971 shares to 176,879 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 31,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

