As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Position; Corvex Management LP Holding In Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Was Upped

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 241,469 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 2.24M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 111,087 shares, valued at $50.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 257,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Be Disappointed With Their 30% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Resorts International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts tops expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.