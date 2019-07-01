As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Centre Asset Management Lifted Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Value Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 60,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 271,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 2.46 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. It closed at $76.09 lastly. It is down 9.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management owns 32,670 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 558,092 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 32,407 shares. 26,500 are held by Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Communications Inc. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 92,304 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 186 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 28,768 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has 161,657 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability invested in 340,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 21,267 shares. 760,153 are owned by Victory Mgmt. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Etrade Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 180,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,405 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).