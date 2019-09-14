As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose, Rivulet Capital Trimmed Holding; Smead Capital Management Position in Target (TGT) Lowered by $3.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 40,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.22 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 425,703 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 136.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.