As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased by $567,072 Its Holding; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Price Rose, Timpani Capital Management Boosted Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 122,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 517,644 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 215,255 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,430 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. 13,349 are owned by Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 131,203 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 219,711 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millrace Asset holds 1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 37,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 12,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Castleark Ltd holds 196,005 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Us State Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 219,052 shares. Oberweis Asset has 209,210 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Granite Point Management LP reported 61,160 shares. 10,372 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P.

