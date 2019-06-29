As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Bank Of Italy Boosted Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.28 lastly. It is down 26.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 14,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,875 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, up from 236,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 482,926 shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares to 187,935 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866,446 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.