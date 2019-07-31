As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Harbert Fund Advisors Boosted Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake by $2.86 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 155,705 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 458,313 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares to 675,228 shares, valued at $62.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,993 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.44% or 361,896 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 10,129 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 320,061 shares. Roumell Asset Ltd Liability Co has 12.61% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Blackrock invested in 3.92M shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Company has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 56,941 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 70,586 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 61,600 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 30,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Bankshares Of America De reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Gru reported 28,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.