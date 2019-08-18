As Interxion Holding N V (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake; Holowesko Partners LTD Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Increased as Market Value Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N V (INXN) by 91.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 48,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Sees Indications of Hyperscale Recovery (EQIX) (INXN) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 7,796 shares to 33,460 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 18,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Global Investors holds 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 6.38M shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 160,680 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold & has 1.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ckw Grp holds 800 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Co has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Trustco Comml Bank N Y accumulated 2.65% or 18,286 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 35,439 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 5,515 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 253,454 shares. Ins Co Tx owns 132,053 shares. 1,660 are owned by Oakmont. Exchange Management reported 1.53% stake. 37,073 were accumulated by Allstate Corporation. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 252,977 shares stake.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).