As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Marsico Capital Management Cut Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder American Economic Planning Group Lifted Its Holding by $413,910

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $212.75. About 13.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 381,231 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 393,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 62,974 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 49,149 shares to 85,139 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.