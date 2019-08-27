As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $2.64 Million Its Position; Hoplite Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.94. About 163,057 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corporation.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,323 are owned by Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. British Columbia Inv Management holds 1.03% or 508,379 shares. Appleton Ma reported 37,932 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Peak Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,632 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 286,555 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Baltimore holds 1.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,244 shares. Culbertson A N holds 5,069 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc reported 5,946 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability reported 997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Gp has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Nebraska-based First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cambridge accumulated 145,422 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 310,277 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,311 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).