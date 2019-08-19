As Intersect Ent (XENT) Market Value Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $320,000; Two Sigma Securities Stake In Allstate (Put) (ALL) Was Raised

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (Put) (ALL) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 843,026 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 129,507 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 08/05/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Nutanix Fuels Channel Partners to Propel the Next Generation of Cloud Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Accelerated Transition from Private Car Ownership to Multimodal Mobility Use Helps Propel Global Mobility Services Market to $1 Trillion by 2025; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 31/05/2018 – Propel Media Strengthens Balance Sheet with New $57 million, 5-year Credit Facility with MGG Investment Group; 26/04/2018 – LCDs propel Sharp back into black despite iPhone X slump; 26/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Establishing Freedom of Action will Propel Electronic Warfare Market Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Men and millennials propel sales boom at Kering’s Balenciaga; 28/05/2018 – Robot Boats Propel One of China’s Hottest Startups; 23/05/2018 – Automotive HVAC Market to Propel Growth Based on Initiatives Taken by Government to Revive Auto Industry Till 2022 l Million Insights

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allstate July catastrophe losses include Colorado hail storm – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 4,890 shares stake. 228,479 are owned by Fund. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.43 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 241 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 4,809 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amer Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 0.24% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.93 million shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 121,206 shares stake. Security Natl owns 801 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 0.94% or 18,299 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 2,862 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd reported 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Huntington Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 25,588 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 20,000 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,089 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intersect ENT (XENT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Abiomed and Intersect ENT Stumble to Start 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares to 134,595 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..