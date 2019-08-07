As Intersect Ent (XENT) Market Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Stake by $960,000; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 574,527 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 01/05/2018 – INTERSECT ENT SEES FY REV. $111M TO $116M, EST. $115.4M; 23/05/2018 – Automotive HVAC Market to Propel Growth Based on Initiatives Taken by Government to Revive Auto Industry Till 2022 | Million; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 26/04/2018 – Propel(x) Helping to Drive 2018 Angel Investing in Deep Tech; 10/04/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 11/04/2018 – Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics: No Safety Concerns Were Noted in Analysis of Phase 2b PROPEL Study of PTG-100

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc analyzed 19,833 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 162,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 182,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.73. About 1.34M shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares to 203,897 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).