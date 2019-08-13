As Intersect Ent (Call) (XENT) Share Value Declined, Pura Vida Investments Lowered Its Holding by $44.12 Million; Dearborn Partners Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Raised by $771,627 as Stock Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (XENT) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 189,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 190,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 41,006 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 11/04/2018 – Angels Can Invest in Three Cutting Edge Startups On Propel(x) Without Investor Transaction Fees or Carry During ACA Summit; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Sales, Not Streams, Propel Jack White’s `Boarding House Reach’ to No. 1; 29/05/2018 – Advent of 3D Photo Products to Propel the Photo Merchandising Market Through 2022 | Technavio; 16/04/2018 – Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first, via @Trading Nation; 01/05/2018 – INTERSECT ENT 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 28/05/2018 – Global Pre-engineered Building Market – Increase in Customization to Propel Growthl Technavio

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 270,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.28 million, up from 266,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 307,320 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,475 shares to 5,111 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,322 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Co owns 90,418 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Capital reported 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 2,382 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 1.3% or 42,689 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,129 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,373 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 3.16% or 54,245 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,482 shares. Kistler invested in 831 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 132,677 shares. Moreover, Coldstream has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 23,697 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 294,204 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 104,500 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abiomed and Intersect ENT Stumble to Start 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, TSLA, XENT – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XENT Investor Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Seven Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT â€“ XENT – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Intersect ENT (XENT) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.