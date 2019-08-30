As Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) Stock Price Declined, Bp Plc Lifted by $1.05 Million Its Stake; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Its Stake by $105.32 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 94,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 2.46M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 3.20 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Group Announces CFO Transition NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

