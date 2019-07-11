As Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Market Value Declined, Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted by $1.28 Million Its Holding; California Public Employees Retirement System Holds Position in Zoetis (ZTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 269,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.64M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 60,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 70,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was made by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,522 shares to 234,121 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,254 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,913 are held by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Clark Capital Grp Inc invested in 0.39% or 773,967 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 237,016 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co stated it has 441,857 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 2.06M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.89M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com reported 10,797 shares stake. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,268 shares. Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 2.41M shares. Contravisory Invest Management invested in 14,404 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Llc reported 12,213 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Axa invested in 0.17% or 432,964 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.35% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 49,501 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,680 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 3,559 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bessemer invested in 1.14% or 2.95M shares. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.35% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,649 shares. 8,848 are owned by Brown Cap Limited Liability Co. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated owns 143,105 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. American Natl Insur Tx holds 85,795 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.16% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 42,425 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.54% or 41,444 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11,687 shares to 54,840 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 14,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,638 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB).

