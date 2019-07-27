As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Value Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Holding; Advisors Capital Management Has Increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $30.24 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 164,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.30M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1125.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 737,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,015 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22 million, up from 65,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 36,068 shares to 5,288 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,612 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & accumulated 16,492 shares. Qs Lc reported 10,592 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc holds 7,958 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 794,178 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 11,588 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). World has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cambridge Inv Research Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Fisher Asset Management reported 10,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5.37 million were reported by Northern Tru. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 399,316 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 86,224 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin invested in 0% or 68,970 shares.

