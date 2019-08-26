As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Share Price Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Position by $327,201; Kopp Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Five9 (FIVN)

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 15,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.39M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 276,044 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

