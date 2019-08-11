As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Share Price Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $361,200; New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million as Share Price Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.57M market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 778,446 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.50 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.48 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG)

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed: Put This Company On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New additions to Russell indexes – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Hosts Ninth Annual Global Breakfast at Cannes Festival of Creativity – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GameStop Doubles-Down on Retail Innovation, Partners with R/GA to Re-Design the Future of the Cultural Gaming Experience – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG Named the Most Creatively Effective Holding Company at U.S. Effie Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Names Pete Stein Global CEO of Huge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74M for 10.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.