As International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Paradice Investment Management Lowered Holding; Legacy Private Trust Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Upped by $1.17 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 121,640 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 27,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 92,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViiV’s HIV-1 pill Dovato OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 24,943 shares to 162,415 shares, valued at $20.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,638 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “What to watch today: Dow to build on records, Wilbur Ross in hot water, and Amazon’s Prime Day – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Speedway Corp: A Story Of Secular Declines And Conflicts Of Interest – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2018. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ISRL, ISCA, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NASCAR moves championship to Phoenix in 2020 – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: March 26, 2019.