As International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Price Rose, Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.25 Million; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 428,305 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 89,243 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe And Commerce Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gratia Capital Ltd Company invested 3.78% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 19,766 shares. First Natl invested in 1,158 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Street Nc reported 44,945 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 76 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,798 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 8,496 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,154 are owned by Edgestream Lp. Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company owns 2,985 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 262,698 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,969 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.76M for 33.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management reported 213,216 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 49,979 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 66,025 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,887 were reported by Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 69 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Magnetar Financial Ltd owns 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 5,953 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 10 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Carroll Fincl Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 260 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Legal General Grp Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,760 shares. Td Asset Management reported 24,846 shares.