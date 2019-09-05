As International Speedway A (ISCA) Share Price Rose, Holder Gabelli Securities Has Upped Stake; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Decreased Its Position

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 10,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 70,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, down from 80,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 71,624 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 41,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 176,943 shares traded or 38.59% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares to 32,911 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,128 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 36,343 shares to 302,839 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 47,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Productions (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.