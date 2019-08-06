As International Paper (IP) Share Value Declined, Mrj Capital Trimmed Its Position by $864,800; Medicines Co (MDCO) Holder Slate Path Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $2.57 Million as Stock Rose

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 68,378 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 87,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 5.29 million shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.65 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.00 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 02/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Adds New Suppliers from South Africa and South Korea to its Growing Generic Manufacturing Network; 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 13/03/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN CONFIRMS EXPECTS SALES OF NEW MEDICINES TO COMPENSATE OR OVERCOMPENSATE FOR FALLING REVENUE FROM PATENT-EXPIRED DRUGS FACING COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS; 31/05/2018 – PhRMA: New Analysis Shows Using ICER’s Value Assessments Would Limit Access to Life-Saving Medicines in Medicare Part B; 24/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Presents New Five-Year Strategy for Improving Access to Priority Treatments in Developing Countries; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40M for 7.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.