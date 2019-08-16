As International Paper Co. (IP) Valuation Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Raised Holding; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Share Value Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position by $2.56 Million

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 62,912 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.42 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth stated it has 400 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 10,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South State invested in 11,973 shares. Gradient Llc has 1,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,006 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Innovations Lc has 1.5% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hl Financial Svcs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has 7,432 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.03% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp owns 7,328 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) owns 10,864 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Institute For Wealth Limited Com owns 9,688 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs has 0.63% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Fincl Services Grp accumulated 165,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 55,505 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1,588 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Com has invested 1.26% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 344,260 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 10,458 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,031 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,190 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.44% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.24% or 345,588 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated accumulated 136,071 shares. Element Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,111 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.