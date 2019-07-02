As International Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Boosted by $648,738 Its Position; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Increased Its Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 14,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 597,510 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65 million, up from 583,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 1.87 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 26,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,626 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 57,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $172.9. About 336,607 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 36,483 shares to 393,068 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,487 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 68,045 shares to 116,794 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,212 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).