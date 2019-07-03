As International Paper Co. (IP) Stock Value Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $326,600; Parsons Capital Management Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Stock Value Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares to 61,965 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon to proceed with Argentina oil project – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top-Tier, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Consider Buying This June – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why ExxonMobil Stock Shed $30 Billion of Market Value in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 14,887 shares. Capital Mngmt Assoc New York accumulated 1.54% or 12,250 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,759 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11.92M shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,300 shares. Northstar Advisors Ltd Company holds 76,835 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,961 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,811 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 7,534 shares. National Asset Management holds 0.5% or 50,819 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 41,330 shares. Rwwm holds 170,202 shares or 4.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 2.30 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership owns 1.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.32M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,769 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 28,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Palouse Capital stated it has 112,218 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 869 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,862 shares. Heartland Advsrs reported 5,985 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl has 2.47 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 597,510 shares. 15,603 were reported by Macquarie Group. Northern Trust Corp invested in 4.25 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 201,951 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt stated it has 247 shares. 154,508 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 44,617 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “A Bang Up Week for Ripple: CEO Daily – Fortune” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Momentum Stocks To Watch – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper to sell its India-based Paper Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.