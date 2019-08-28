As International Paper Co (IP) Stock Value Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $768,200; Rollins Com (ROL) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Its Stake by $6.09 Million as Valuation Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 3.81 million shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 410.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 148,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 184,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 36,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.18 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Howe And Rusling holds 0.09% or 11,375 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc stated it has 0.21% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Oppenheimer accumulated 51,118 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Tru Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 50,715 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 87,363 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 14,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4,316 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 1,657 shares. Cna Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,795 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 11,848 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.41 million for 6.85 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Google, Uber Self-Driving Tech Engineer Levandowski Indicted On IP Theft Charges – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,233 shares to 318,655 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rollins: Everything Is Right Except For The Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rollins: Great Business, But Still Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rollins Inc (ROL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 120,817 shares to 11,839 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 291,385 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 23,478 shares. Dupont Capital owns 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 19,727 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Davenport Communication Llc holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 4,875 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 0.15% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 21,750 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 10,050 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 1.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 141,611 were reported by Conestoga Cap Lc. Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 816 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 1,350 shares. Epoch Ptnrs reported 86,404 shares.