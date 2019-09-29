As International Paper Co (IP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Strategic Advisors Decreased Stake; Fluor New (FLR) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Position by $908,800

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 383.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 35,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.15M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 7,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 39,837 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 47,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.68 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,200 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest Management owns 8,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 172,800 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.65M shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Rowland & Company Counsel Adv reported 39,441 shares. St Germain D J Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.45% or 22,950 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 125,582 shares. Creative Planning holds 6,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 40,550 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech reported 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1,491 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

