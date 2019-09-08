As International Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Increased Stake; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Northern Trust Cut Position by $1.97 Million as Shares Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 40,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 930,034 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03 million, up from 889,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 54,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Pension: How to Add $307 in Tax-Free Monthly Income Without Losing OAS Benefits – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 16,922 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $34.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 8,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 7,215 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0.07% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 235,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 69,499 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. American Fincl Bank holds 0.09% or 6,154 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 160 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Franklin Resources has 9.80M shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,218 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.54% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).