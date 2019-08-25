As International Paper Co. (IP) Shares Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Lifted by $326,600 Its Holding; As Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder First Merchants Has Raised Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,613 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.89 million shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company has 4,641 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 8,807 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,009 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has 345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5.24M shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 186 shares. 20,549 were reported by Community Natl Bank Of Raymore. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 27,422 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 4,945 shares. 20,239 are held by Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Company.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,165 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.