As International Paper Co. (IP) Share Price Declined, Holder Opus Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Asset Management Group Holding In Pepsico (PEP) Was Raised

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 5.88M shares traded or 75.56% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,165 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 13,777 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). South Texas Money Management has 930,034 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 152,584 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington State Bank holds 33,643 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 100 shares. Archford Capital Strategies reported 0.42% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 186,368 shares. J Goldman And Lp, a New York-based fund reported 14,793 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 128,822 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Marco Invest Management Llc has invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pension Serv accumulated 564,459 shares. Alps Inc has invested 0.27% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,554 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.43% or 22,465 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,272 shares. Marathon invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 2,767 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Staley Advisers Inc owns 11,417 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 502,003 shares. Asset Group Incorporated invested in 61,871 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Dillon And Associate Inc stated it has 78,814 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 31,432 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Advisory Group stated it has 8,744 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 928 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 54,246 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Co holds 5,860 shares. Grassi Mngmt invested in 53,200 shares or 0.97% of the stock.